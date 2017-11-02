Women in IT Excellence Awards - and the winners are...

Computing's Women in IT Excellence Awards were a huge success, with hundreds of people enjoying a fabulous celebration in opulent surroundings.

Opening the event, awards host Holly Brockwell talked about making IT a better place for women to work in.

"It's been a seismic year for gender equality, and while there's still a long road ahead, many of the issues raised this year will make tech a more welcoming place for women," said Brockwell. "We'd like to personally thank all of you for being part of the vanguard in changing the landscape, whether you're with us a nominee, an advocate or an ally," she added.

Brockwell was followed on stage by mountaineer Bonita Norris, who shared her experiences of climbing Mount Everest as a young novice climber. Norris gave an inspirational speech, adding: "The more you do things you're scared of, the more you realise what you can do."

Next up was comedian Zoe Lyons, veteran of Mock the Week amongst many other programmes. Lyons drew attention to the large black balloons floating above every table.

"I know what you're all thinking," said Lyons. "How soon till I can nick one of those balloons? We should have a competition to see who manages to get one the furthest away from the building tonight."

Lyons then presented the awards themselves, with gongs given out to a wide variety of women and organisations. With such a strong field of entries, everyone who made the shortlist can consider themselves to be a huge success.

All the winners on the night are below. Computing extends its congratulations to all of them, and everyone who attended the awards.

CIO of the Year

Heidi Fraser-Krauss, University of York

Digital leader of the Year

Susan Greenhill, Cambridge University Hospital

Diversity Employer of The Year

Ocado Technology

Diversity Project of The Year

Capgemini UK - Capgemini Active Inclusion Program

Entrepreneur of the Year

Romi Savova, PensionBee

Highly Commended: Imogen Wethered, Qudini

Hero of the Year (Enterprise)

Michelle Cope, Allianz Plc

Hero of the Year (SME)

Beverley Heath, MooD International

Highly Commended: Elena Polubochko, Godel Technologies

Innovator of the Year

Julie Bretland, OMH

IT Leader of the Year

Melba Foggo, Sopra Steria

Outstanding Returner Award

Klair Neenan, SSE Ireland

Outstanding Transformation (Enterprise)

Kirsty Bright, Vodafone Group Services

Outstanding Transformation (SME)

Sarah Targett, Syngenta

Rising Star (SME)

Jo Hopkins, IRESS

Rising Star Award (Enterprise)

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan, BT

Role Model of the Year (SME)

Vicky Trowell, Willmott Dixon

Role-model of the Year (Enterprise)

Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Council / Code Green

Security Leader of the Year

Jan Langham, Paddypower Betfair

Woman of the Year (Enterprise)

Sheila Flavell, FDM Group

Woman of the Year (SME)

Gemma Crothers, Kainos