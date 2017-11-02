Women in IT Excellence Awards - and the winners are...
The Women in IT Excellence Awards were a huge success, read on to find out who collected the gongs on the night
Computing's Women in IT Excellence Awards were a huge success, with hundreds of people enjoying a fabulous celebration in opulent surroundings.
Opening the event, awards host Holly Brockwell talked about making IT a better place for women to work in.
"It's been a seismic year for gender equality, and while there's still a long road ahead, many of the issues raised this year will make tech a more welcoming place for women," said Brockwell. "We'd like to personally thank all of you for being part of the vanguard in changing the landscape, whether you're with us a nominee, an advocate or an ally," she added.
Brockwell was followed on stage by mountaineer Bonita Norris, who shared her experiences of climbing Mount Everest as a young novice climber. Norris gave an inspirational speech, adding: "The more you do things you're scared of, the more you realise what you can do."
Next up was comedian Zoe Lyons, veteran of Mock the Week amongst many other programmes. Lyons drew attention to the large black balloons floating above every table.
"I know what you're all thinking," said Lyons. "How soon till I can nick one of those balloons? We should have a competition to see who manages to get one the furthest away from the building tonight."
Lyons then presented the awards themselves, with gongs given out to a wide variety of women and organisations. With such a strong field of entries, everyone who made the shortlist can consider themselves to be a huge success.
All the winners on the night are below. Computing extends its congratulations to all of them, and everyone who attended the awards.
CIO of the Year
Heidi Fraser-Krauss, University of York
Digital leader of the Year
Susan Greenhill, Cambridge University Hospital
Diversity Employer of The Year
Ocado Technology
Diversity Project of The Year
Capgemini UK - Capgemini Active Inclusion Program
Entrepreneur of the Year
Romi Savova, PensionBee
Highly Commended: Imogen Wethered, Qudini
Hero of the Year (Enterprise)
Michelle Cope, Allianz Plc
Hero of the Year (SME)
Beverley Heath, MooD International
Highly Commended: Elena Polubochko, Godel Technologies
Innovator of the Year
Julie Bretland, OMH
IT Leader of the Year
Melba Foggo, Sopra Steria
Outstanding Returner Award
Klair Neenan, SSE Ireland
Outstanding Transformation (Enterprise)
Kirsty Bright, Vodafone Group Services
Outstanding Transformation (SME)
Sarah Targett, Syngenta
Rising Star (SME)
Jo Hopkins, IRESS
Rising Star Award (Enterprise)
Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan, BT
Role Model of the Year (SME)
Vicky Trowell, Willmott Dixon
Role-model of the Year (Enterprise)
Rachel Ruston, Barnsley Metropolitan Council / Code Green
Security Leader of the Year
Jan Langham, Paddypower Betfair
Woman of the Year (Enterprise)
Sheila Flavell, FDM Group
Woman of the Year (SME)
Gemma Crothers, Kainos
