Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco

Companies using the solution can plan their full cloud migration ‘at their own pace’, says Google

Google Cloud and Cisco have announced a new hybrid cloud solution, to bring cloud speed and scale to companies that are still running their software in on-prem systems. The solution is designed to get apps and services deployed, managed and secured across both on-prem environments and the Google Cloud Platform.

Companies can use the solution to run, secure and monitor workloads, and thus plan their cloud migration ‘at their own pace', while avoiding vendor lock in (except with Google, of course…). Apps can be developed for the cloud or on-prem environments using the same tools, run time and production environment.

Developers can use managed Kubernetes, the GCP Service Catalogue, Cisco networking and security and Istio authentication and service mesh monitoring. Google's Apigee API management enables on-prem legacy workloads to connect to the cloud through APIs.

Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO, said, "Our partnership with Google gives our customers the very best cloud has to offer - agility and scale, coupled with enterprise-class security and support. We share a common vision of a hybrid cloud world that delivers the speed of innovation in an open and secure environment to bring the right solutions to our customers."

The joint solution will be sold and supported by Google Cloud, Cisco and Cisco's partner network worldwide. Availability in the first half of 2018 will be limited to select customers, with a general release planned for later in the year.

Cisco's developer network, DevNet, is offering a set of tools for developers ‘to explore open source technologies, build hybrid cloud solutions and further develop IoT opportunities' alongside the announcement.