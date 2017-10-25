Bosch rolls out cloud communications to 160,000 locations with Avaya

Bosch and Avaya have expanded their partnership, rolling out Avaya's unified communications solutions to 160,000 locations across the globe in a $60 million deal.

The five-year deal is part of Bosch's ongoing digital transformation efforts, known as ‘Next Generation Workplace'. The aim behind the project is to support mobile working for Bosch's worldwide workforce.

The Avaya Private Cloud Services (APCS) solution will be used for voice, contact centre and collaboration services, and is said to reduce TCO for the provision of voice services by up to 20 per cent. Bosch is also taking the company's infrastructure integration solution, which will provide ‘enterprise-class' assured voice services to Bosch users connecting through the Skype for Business desktop client.

Klaus Hüftle, SVP at Bosch GmbH, said: "Avaya's proven ability to deliver to demanding deadlines, deep knowledge of our business needs and the technical expertise to execute flawlessly makes them a natural choice to be one of those trusted partners. They are helping us to create a global standard solution that will be made available to Bosch's 440+ subsidiaries and regional companies."

"This new agreement reflects the confidence and trust that Bosch has built up in Avaya, our capability to deliver on this scale of project, and our ability to create innovative solutions that go beyond our own product space", said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president of Avaya International. "We are strengthening our relationship with a world-leading technology company, and playing our part in helping Bosch to achieve its digital transformation objectives and empower its workforce. Avaya is proud of the endorsement in us that this agreement reflects and we look forward to working more closely with them over the coming years."

The deal will also enable Bosch to deliver future developments through the introduction of Avaya Breeze applications and Avaya Oceana customer experience solutions.