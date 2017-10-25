Voting for the V3 Technology Awards closes on Friday
Only three days left
Cast your vote now for the V3 Technology Awards 2017. There has been an incredible response and votes are high - but so are the quality of submissions, so head over to the voting page now to make your own voice heard.
CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE V3 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS 2017
Remember that you don't need to vote in every category; just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.
Votes must be submitted by the 27th October, and the winners will be announced at the V3 Technology Awards on the 23rd November, at IET London: Savoy Place in London.
If your company has been shortlisted for the awards, don't forget to book a table - you need to be there to win!
The V3 Technology Awards Shortlist
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
- Dataiku
- Cytora
- APTTUS
- Mosaic Smart Data
- Cloudera
- Luminance
Best Business Application
- Prysm, Inc.
- Red Hat - Red Hat open management
- CloudApps Ltd
- PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
- Rotageek
- Xeretec Group
- cleverbridge
- Box
- Lighthouse Systems
- Riffyn
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
- Databarracks
- Veeam
- Quest Software
- SolarWinds MSP
- Rubrik
- MarkLogic
- Cloudera
- Oracle
- Splunk
- Hortonworks
- PatSnap
Best Business Mobile Solution
- PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
- Toshiba
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- LogMeIn
- Rotageek
- CounterPath
Best Business Security Provider
- Proofpoint
- Symantec
- PhishMe
Best Business Software Provider
- CloudApps Ltd
- Prysm, Inc.
- Quest Software
- FinancialForce
- Khaos Control
- Fuze
- Zoho
- Codeweavers
- Adaptive Insights
- Silver Peak
- Oracle
- Splunk
- Luminance
- Nexthink
Best Cloud Computing Provider
- FinancialForce
- Box
- Oracle
Best Cloud Security Product
- Trend Micro
- Bitglass
- Alert Logic
- Toshiba
- FireMon
- Skyhigh Networks
- Kaspersky Lab
- SonicWall
Best Cloud Service
- ThousandEyes
- Red Hat - Red Hat OpenShift
- IPC
- APTTUS
- Fuze
- Ensono
- Khaos Control
- Box
- Splunk
- Luminance Technologies Limited
- PatSnap
- Colt Technology Services
Best Enterprise Security Product
- DataRaze Ltd
- Trend Micro
- Lookout
- Exabeam
- MarkLogic
- IBM Resilient
- Symantec
- FireMon
- LogRhythm
- PhishMe
- Splunk
- Skybox Security
- Veeam
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
Best Networking or Communications Provider
- Silver Peak
- Colt Technology Services
- Hyperoptic
- Talari Networks
Best SMB Security Product
- DataRaze Ltd
- LastPass
- Red Sift
- SonicWall
- Avast
- Malwarebytes
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
- ContactEngine
- PatSnap
- Mettrr Technologies
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- Rotageek
- SnapLogic
- ACTIVE Network
- Impartner
- LoopUp
- Codeweavers
- bluesource
- BACKBASE
Best Virtualisation Product
- Quest
- Dell EMC
- LogMeIn
Customer Project of the Year
- APTTUS FBO: Thomson Reuters Legal
- Logicalis UK
Product of the Year
- OneTrust
- ClickMechanic
- Polycom
- Zoho
- LoopUp
- CEED Ltd
- Ocado Technology
- Silver Peak
- Toshiba TEC
- PatSnap
- Red Hat - OpenShift Container Platform 3.5
- Red Hat - Ansible Tower by Red Hat
- HP
- bluesource - SmartSites
- bluesource - EV247
Security Innovation of the Year
- DataRaze Ltd
- Trend Micro
- Rapid7
- Rimini Street
- Neustar
- Panaseer
- IBM Resilient
- Recorded Future
- Skyhigh Networks
- Red Sift
Technology Hero of the Year
- Toshiba TEC
- Rimini Street
- Ocado Technology
Technology Innovator of the Year
- CloudApps Ltd
- OneTrust
- CEED Ltd
- Smart Pension
- Blue Prism
- Ieso Digital Health
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- Epson
- Ocado Technology
- Silver Peak
- Toshiba TEC
- Luminance Technologies Limited
Technology Project of the Year
- LastMileLink Technologies
- Epson
- Toshiba TEC
- Kaspersky Lab
- Luminance Technologies Limited
- WallStreetDocs
