Kaspersky Lab outlines plans to submit software for independent review

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has revealed it is to submit its widely used anti-virus software and solutions for independent review.

The Moscow-based company said today that it will ask independent parties to review its products in a bid to distance itself from US government allegations that the Russian government is using its popular anti-virus software to conduct cyber espionage.

The company is planning to provide software regulation and review bodies with the source code of current and future products, working with "the broader information-security community and other stakeholders".

In addition, the company will also give outside organisations access to other aspects of its business - including software development. These reviews will begin in the first quarter of next year.

It said the aim of this is to "verify the integrity" of its solutions and processes. The company's products are used on around 400 million computers worldwide, so it's a major move in the industry.

Kaspersky is calling this a "global transparency initiative", although it hasn't yet named the outside reviewers that it will employ. Instead, it said that it is working with parties that sport "strong credentials in software security and assurance testing for cyber-security products".

Distancing itself from Russia, the company will open specialist centres throughout Asia, Europe and United States. Here, customers, governments and other organisations will be able to access the results of the reviews.

And it'll expand its independent security research programme, paying specialists as much as $100,000 if they find security vulnerabilities in its products.

Just last month, the use of Kaspersky products was banned throughout US Government agencies amid fears that the company has been working with the Kremlin.

Despite this, the company has denied any involvement with the Russian government, adding that it doesn't work with any governments in order to engage in espionage.

Co-founder Eugene Kaspersky said: "Internet balkanisation benefits no one except cybercriminals. Reduced cooperation among countries helps the bad guys in their operations, and public-private partnerships don't work like they should.

"We need to reestablish trust in relationships between companies, governments and citizens. That's why we're launching this Global Transparency Initiative: we want to show how we're completely open and transparent.

He added that the company is ethical in its practices. "We've nothing to hide. And I believe that with these actions we'll be able to overcome mistrust and support our commitment to protecting people in any country on our planet."