Computer reseller Misco UK goes into administration after HMRC applies for a winding-up order over unpaid VAT

Misco UK, the 22-year-old computer reseller, has gone into administration after HMRC applied for a winding-up order over unpaid taxes. Some 300 staff at the company have been laid off, with around 30 retained by the administrators to help wind up the company and sell-off stocks.

The company went under just seven months after US parent company Systemax sold off most of its European operations to a management buyout in March this year. That buyout had been supported by private equity firm Hilco Capital.

But Misco UK's cash flow was severely affected by a tightening of credit insurance terms, post-MBO, and a last-ditch attempt to sell-on the UK operations to US reseller PCM in a pre-pack administration were scuppered this week by HMRC's refusal to agree a payment schedule for unpaid VAT.

CEO Alan Cantwell told Computing's sister publication, Computer Reseller News, that he didn't have any choice but to file for administration.

@HMRCgovuk shame on you, how putting #misco into administration and causing 300+ job losses is better than a payment plan I'll never know — Katie MacDermid (@katied88) October 19, 2017

"The cashflow issues were brought about predominantly by credit insurers reducing credit limits and HMRC deciding that the informal [payment] agreement didn't work for them and forcing our hand onto a payment," he told CRN. "The two combined just meant we had no choice but to put the company into administration.

"It is a horrible situation. The discussions [with PCM] unfortunately didn't come to fruition. I wish everyone the best of luck."

Absolutely gutted for my Ex Misco colleague's. Started my IT career at a once thriving Misco UK. Wish everyone the best. #Misco #Allthebest — Bhav Modha (@bhavmodha) October 17, 2017

Misco UK was part of Misco Europe and subsidiaries in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden will continue to trade.

Out of work staff shouldn't be left out of pocket, though: the company's founders have paid-up wages to the end of today and the company's competitors, meanwhile, haven't been slow to invite laid-off staff to apply for jobs with them. Ebuyer, for example, tweeted: "To the 300 people affected by #Misco. We are recruiting and sure we could help some of those affected by todays news."

To the 300 people affected by #Misco. We are recruiting and sure we could help some of those affected by todays news.

careers@ebuyer.com — Ebuyer.com (@Ebuyer) October 19, 2017

Mike Norris, the long-running CEO of Misco UK's rival Computacenter, described the company's failure as "an isolated incident".

He continued: "In general resellers are doing pretty well at the moment. If you're struggling at the moment you need to look in the mirror…

"One thing it does say about the industry is the importance of being well-financed as an organisation. You don't want some debt-laden business in this industry because it's growing quite fast at the moment. A strong balance sheet is going to help you. But this is a bit like saying today is Thursday - it's not exactly news."

Phil Doye, founder of reseller Kelway, suggested that the company had failed to adapt to a changing business and IT environment. "If you can't or won't evolve (or get wrong people trying [to evolve]) it's stupid, not sad," he tweeted.