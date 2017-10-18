Swisscom extends unified comms presence with BroadSoft partnership

BroadSoft has added the unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) capabilities of its own BroadSoft Business UC-One application to Swisscom's IP telephony Smart Business Connect Solution. BroadSoft says that UC-One has extended the featureset of SBCS, turning it into a full UC product with collaboration, instant messaging, screen sharing, video conferencing and virtual presence.

Primarily targeting small and medium businesses, Swisscom's SBCS can be used by five employees or more. As well as the new UC services above, it also includes additional services such as internet failure protection.

Reto Baschera, head of business products at Swisscom, said, "Smart Business Connect stands for a modern IP telephony solution from the cloud. For Swisscom, it is a logical step to now add UCC functions. In cooperation with BroadSoft, we can offer our customers a real added value and open up new opportunities for simple and flexible collaboration.".

SMEs in Switzerland can use Swisscom's Smart Business Cloud to run the solution. All functions can be operated from a single app; and BroadSoft made a big deal of the simplicity of the service, saying, ‘There is only one supplier, one contact person and one invoice'.

BroadSoft's VP of sales in DACH/Eastern Europe said, "Companies want to increase the knowledge and productivity of their employees with mobile and intelligent solutions. This offers network operators great market opportunities. Swisscom is now ideally positioned to support mobile businesses and employees to greater effectiveness and flexibility with its BroadSoft Business solutions for unified communication and collaboration."

Taher Behbehani, CDO and CMO of BroadSoft, told us in August that the company operates as much as 46 per cent of the unified comms market, with a presence in 80 countries. However, he knows that there is a long way to go before UC is adopted globally.