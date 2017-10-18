Collab9 hosts UC partner AVST in authorised cloud infrastructure

FedRAMP is a US government-wide programme that provides a standardised approach to security

Collab9 is now hosting Applied Voice & Speech Technologies' (AVST) unified communications platform, CX-E, in its FedRAMP-authorised cloud UC infrastructure.

The announcement builds on AVST and Collab9's earlier partnership to serve US government authorities. Through the partnership, the firms are developing and deploying UCaaS services for local, federal and state government requirements, by combining the CX-E platform with Collab's hosted UC solutions.

Last year, the United Stated government granted Collab9 a FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate. The company is extending its FedRAMP-authorised portfolio through its new co-operation with AVST, accelerating public sector movement to the cloud.

Steve Boberski, VP of business development for Collab9, said, "AVST's CX-E technology is an excellent complement to our secure hosted UC product suite. AVST shares our objective of enabling cloud transformation for government agencies, and this exciting partnership delivers an integral component of any agency's plan to move to a hosted UC environment."

Tom Minifie, AVST CTO, said, "AVST is excited to be an integral part of the Collab9 FedRAMP Authorised Service Offering. Our CX-E communications platform is designed to improve personal, group and organizational productivity and is now available as a FedRAMP authorised solution."

Earlier this year, Boberski said that a multi-vendor UC solution is "essential to an organisation's transformation to a secure cloud environment." AVST and Collab9 intend to increase public sector agility with their partnership.