Digital has moved skills crisis into sharp focus, says digital delivery director, NHS Digital
Rachel Murphy adds her voice to the growing concern from IT leaders that the IT skills base in the UK cannot keep up with demand
The move to digital and desire for instant access are two recent trends which have driven up demand for IT skills in the UK, and recruiters are finding it harder than ever to find the right staff.
A growing number of CIOs and other IT leaders have told Computing recently about their troubles filling roles, and the latest is Rachel Murphy, digital delivery director at NHS Digital (NHSD).
"The skills shortage has been a challenge for as long as I have been in the IT game, which nearly 20 years now," said Murphy. "I think the advent of digital and a move to instant-access demand has really bought this into sharp focus for most CIOs over the last couple of years," she added.
Murphy explained that he likes to perform an extensive skills assessment whenever she takes on a new role, designed to find out what skills exist in the organisation.
