Nvidia to put autonomous driving technology into DHL delivery vehicles from 2018

Soon (perhaps) Deutsche Post and DHL delivery vehicles could be driving themselves, 24/7

Nvidia is to work with German postal and parcel delivery firm Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) to roll-out a fleet of autonomous delivery vehicles.

The deal was announced at the company's GPU Technology Conference on Wednesday.

The company claims that from 2018, DPDHL will equip its electric light trucks with the ZF ProAI self-driving system, which is based on its Nvidia's Drive PX technology. This comprises multiple sensors including cameras, liar and radar.

The system - which enables AI to plan a safe path, proceed along a select route and park itself - won't replace current drivers (yet).

Instead, it will enable the delivery company to automate package transportation and delivery. Drivers will also be able to summon vehicles using an app on their smartphone.

Nvidia claims that, given that the tech enables more accurate and cost-effective deliveries, it could pave the way for 24/7 package delivery.

The firm also claims that the technology will make deliveries safer as well.

This echoes previous remarks from Kevin Curran, a senior member of the IEEE and lecturer at the University of Ulster. He suggests that, unlike humans, "computers don't get bored, tired or distracted because they want to change the radio station or send a text message".

The size of the autonomous fleet is to be confirmed, but DPDHL currently has 3,400 StreetScooter electric delivery vehicles which could be equipped with the ZF ProAI system.

"The development of autonomous delivery vehicles demonstrates how AI and deep learning are also reshaping the commercial transportation industry," said Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO.

"As online shopping continues to explode, and the shortage of truck drivers becomes more dire, AI-enabled vehicles will be key to providing last-mile delivery services."

Nvidia also said on Tuesday that it's in talks with "a number of other firms" in a bid to automate long-haul trucking using its Drive PX platform.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that self-driving lorries could soon be coming to UK roads. The government will trial autonomous heavy goods vehicles on a quiet stretch of the M6 motorway in Cumbria, in a bid to reduce fuel use, speed up deliveries and improve the efficiency of lorry fleets.