Watch now: IBM's top tips on cloud computing
The cloud holds many changes, especially for developers, notes John Easton
The way that applications are put together must change when businesses move to the cloud, argued John Easton - IBM's head of technology and cloud, UK, Ireland and Israel - at Computing's Cloud & Infrastructure Summit 2017.
In a video interview, Easton urged businesses going through their cloud transition to take three points into account:
-
Things move and change; application writers must be aware of the differences from running on resilient on-prem infrastructure;
-
There are different ways of testing in the cloud; and
-
Services evolve at different rates - you will never be ‘done'.
Easton also touched on the serverless cloud model ("It's new and exciting, but is it right?") and shared some of his top tips on cloud culture, including the need to be able to work with standardised services and the necessity of having a willingness to change.
