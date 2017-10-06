Microsoft announces support for Java in Azure Functions

Support for Java has been the community's top request since Function's launch

Microsoft's Azure Functions, a platform for developing serverless applications, has added support for the Java programming language.

Nir Mashkowski, partner director of program management, Azure App Service, said that this has been the most requested new feature since Function's launch.

"Serverless provides a great model for accelerating app development, but developers want to do it using the programming languages and development tools of their choice," said Mashkowski in a Microsoft Azure blog post.

"Ever since we first released Azure Functions, support for Java has been a top request.

"With the recently announced capability to run the open source Azure Functions runtime on cross-platform .NET Core, we've architected our runtime to allow a broadened support for different programming languages. Java is the first new language we are introducing in this public preview. The new Java runtime will share all the differentiated features provided by Azure Functions, such as the wide range of triggering options and data bindings, serverless execution model with auto-scale, as well as pay-per-execution pricing," he added.

Mashkowski went on, explaining that the support is now native, and no new tolling will be needed.

"As a Java developer, you don't need to use any new tools to develop using Azure Functions. In fact, with our newly released Maven plugin, you can create, build, and deploy Azure Functions from your existing Maven-enabled projects. The new Azure Functions Core Tools will support you to run and debug your Java Functions code locally on any platform."

The blog concluded by director Azure Functions' users to a new tutorial explaining how to use the platform with Java and Maven.