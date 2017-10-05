SoftwareONE absorbs UC Point in a bid to strengthen Unified Communications offering

Software and cloud portfolio management firm SoftwareONE has acquired unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) provider UC Point, in a bid to strengthen its unified communications as a service products.

"UC Point is joining forces with SoftwareONE to expand its center of excellence for Unified Communications, providing organisations with a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to maximize employee productivity and improve efficiencies with every task," said Patrick Winter, CEO of SoftwareONE. "With UC Point's global expertise in voice, video and collaboration, we are expanding our offerings to support the UC&C needs of complex global organisations, and staying ahead of the evolving market."

"Joining SoftwareONE is an amazing opportunity for our company and group of talented employees," said Markus P. Keller, founder and CEO of UC Point. "Combining our services and footprint in multiple regions with SoftwareONE's global presence and existing Unified Communication & Collaboration offerings, we can deliver one of the industry's most comprehensive, enterprise-grade voice, video and collaboration suites."

SoftwareONE claimed that part of the attraction of the deal is that UC Point has worked closely with software and technology leaders in the UC&C space to "create tailored customer solutions that are easy to use, customisable, secure, and highly reliable through a proprietary UC Point remote monitoring system," the firm said.

The firm announced that all of UC Point's employees will join the SoftewareONE UC&C organisation.

A recent report claims that medium-sized businesses in the UK are not taking full advantage of unified communications systems and, as a result, are failing to reap the full productivity benefits.

A survey by cloud and data centre specialist Node4, published in a report entitled UC Deployment Amongst Mid-Market Businesses in 2017, examined the unified communications priorities of companies with a turnover of between £15m and £800m.

Some 56 per cent of mid-market companies claim that workforce productivity is one of their top priority, according to Node4's survey, but only 52 per cent have invested in a unified communications system.

The majority - 70 per cent - are missing out on the full collaborative potential of unified communications, according to Node4, partly on account of the expense.