Byte Night: where the IT world comes together to network, and do some good
James Robbins, CIO of Drax and chair of Byte Night's Newcastle chapter, tells Computing why he feels it's important to get involved
Byte Night, an annual fundraising event where people from all corners of the IT community come together to sleep out under the stars and raise money for charity, will happen on Friday 6th October. The...
More news
Google unveils Pixel 2 Pixel XL 2 smartphones
Orea flagships also off HTC U11-style squeezy edges. Yippee
Google unveils Home Mini virtual assistant and Google Home Max speaker
Google talks big on AI on virtual assistant launch, but doesn't explain much
SoftwareONE absorbs UC Point in a bid to strengthen Unified Communications offering
UC Point's employees will join the SoftwareONE UC&C organisation
Splunk fires a shot across the bows of 'Ludicrous Larry'
Doug Merritt says there is "no such thing as a wall-to-wall Oracle customer"
Back to Top