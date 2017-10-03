Oracle CEO capitalises on market fear in keynote speech

It's a sign of how much influence Larry Ellison still has at Oracle that, as CTO, his keynote comes before co-CEO Mark Hurd's. Hurd, taking the stage on the second day of OpenWorld, discussed the challenges facing businesses today and how the Oracle Cloud is helping to solve them.

Looking at worldwide economics, enterprise IT is in a "pretty poor" state, growing at a maximum of one per cent CAGR. Consumer IT is performing about 20 per cent better (although that's still less than a 1.5 per cent CAGR!).

The general business world isn't in a good way, either; half of the Fortune 500 have vanished since 2000, including Blackberry, Blockbuster, Borders and Kodak. This trend is accelerating, and Hurd expects half of the current list to be gone by the mid-2020s. He bluntly stated, "A lot of companies are going out of business."

Hurd was quick to capitalise on the fear in the room during his speech, following data breaches like Equifax. He reminded delegates that risk management is now a fundamental corporate pillar, and security needs to be at the top of everyone's mind. That was his cue to dive into cloud promotion, saying that patching could become a thing of the past once everyone has migrated - putting the burden on the industry, not the end-user.

The aim behind Hurd's fearmongering was to convince people that they are safer in Oracle's hands. He used the example of the CEO of a large bank who he'd talked to recently, who was worried that the time it took his organisation to patch Oracle's software - up to five months - left them vulnerable. "I thought that was pretty good!" Hurd joked.

Patching is difficult because of the diverse systems that need to be managed, and sometimes shut down, to complete the process. Consumers don't care about that, though - they just need to know that their data is safe. Oracle's rivals - AWS, Microsoft and Google - are increasingly boasting about the security benefits of their platforms to convert potential customers, and Oracle recently launched its Automated Database, which aims to solve exactly this issue.

If security is lax, Hurd stressed, heads will roll - and not just the IT team's. The average CEO's tenure is now down to 18 quarters (4.5 years).

Before parading a slew of Oracle customers onstage - including Lyft, Gap Inc. and FedEx - Hurd took a moment to channel Jimmy Kimmel, reading mean tweets about the predictions that he's made at OpenWorld over the last five years. With a very smug look, he responded to them with data from IDC and Cisco (not "the Mark Hurd research team," he stressed), which support or go even further than his claims.