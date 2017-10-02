DataStax to demo its NoSQL DSE platform running on Oracle Cloud at OpenWorld

A as a relative latecomer to the cloud, Oracle is putting a lot of effort into catching up with the leaders. Its cloud revenue jumped 51 per cent year-on-year to reach $1.5bn and cloud now accounts for about 16 per cent of the database giant's income. For comparison, AWS revenues are more than 10 times that amount.

While it may be a long way behind AWS, Microsoft and in third place Google, Oracle is certainly not standing still. Last year its research and development budget topped $5bn, much of that spent in the cloud in areas such as AI and machine learning, and it has spent the last few years refactoring much of its code to allow services to be delivered from the cloud. Oracle also bought NetSuite last year, one of many cloud acquisitions.

Oracle can also bring to the table its 400,000 global customers, many of whom are now looking to host some workloads in the public cloud, often part of a hybrid cloud setup which includes private cloud operations too. However, these customers are less captive than they once were and increasingly use non-Oracle databases alongside the heavyweight's enterprise applications, and have also moved away from Oracle into other cloud services.

In recognition of this, Oracle has been building up its PartnerNetwork (OPN), a reseller programme that allows technology partners to be recognised and rewarded for their investment in the Oracle Cloud platform.

Soon to be announced details of a Data Hub Cloud Service offering what the firm says it is "enterprise-grade NoSQL database platform for cloud". This service, it claims, will allow customers to "easily integrate cloud-native applications running on the Oracle's polyglot platform" and "enable agile development with continuous development and integration using cloud-based development tools".

At least one of these NoSQL offerings will by DataStax, a silver-level and "cloud standard" member of the OPN. The company has announced it will demonstrate its DataStax Enterprise (DSE) distribution of the Apache Cassandra NoSQL database running on Oracle Cloud and "handling real-time, geographically distributed operational data management within the Oracle Data Hub managed service environment" at the Oracle OpenWorld event this week.

In a statement, DataStax CEO Billy Bosworth said: "Our demonstration of DSE is a big step forward for DataStax and Oracle customers, showing how massive amounts of operational data can be managed on the Oracle Cloud."

The company, which currently counts around 400 enterprise customers including NetFlix and Ebay, will be hoping to attract Oracle's many multinational users that have requirements for always on, real-time operations at scale.

It is a sign of the times that Oracle is seeking to accommodate them.