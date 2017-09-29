Voting opens in V3 Technology Awards 2017
V3 Technology Awards will be decided by your votes
Voting is now open for the V3 Technology Awards 2017, the annual techology awards voted on by readers. Head over to the voting page to make your voice heard and help pick the winners.
CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE V3 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS 2017
Remember that you don't need to vote in every category, just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.
Votes must be submitted by the 27th October.
The winners will be announced at the V3 Technology Awards on the 23rd November, at IET London: Savoy Place in London.
The V3 Technology Awards Shortlist
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
- Dataiku
- Cytora
- APTTUS
- Mosaic Smart Data
- Cloudera
- Luminance
Best Business Application
- Prysm, Inc.
- CloudApps Ltd
- PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
- Rotageek
- Xeretec Group
- Red Hat
- cleverbridge
- Box
- Lighthouse Systems
- Riffyn
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
- Databarracks
- Veeam
- Quest Software
- SolarWinds MSP
- Rubrik
- Red Hat
- MarkLogic
- Cloudera
- Oracle
- Splunk
- Hortonworks
- PatSnap
Best Business Mobile Solution
- PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
- Toshiba
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- LogMeIn
- Rotageek
- CounterPath
Best Business Security Provider
- Proofpoint
- Symantec
- PhishMe
Best Business Software Provider
- CloudApps Ltd
- Prysm, Inc.
- Quest Software
- FinancialForce
- Khaos Control
- Fuze
- Zoho
- Codeweavers
- Adaptive Insights
- Silver Peak
- Oracle
- Splunk
- Luminance
- Nexthink
Best Cloud Computing Provider
- FinancialForce
- Box
- Oracle
Best Cloud Security Product
- Trend Micro
- Bitglass
- Alert Logic
- Toshiba
- FireMon
- Skyhigh Networks
- Kaspersky Lab
- SonicWall
Best Cloud Service
- ThousandEyes
- IPC
- APTTUS
- Fuze
- Ensono
- Khaos Control
- Box
- Splunk
- Luminance Technologies Limited
- PatSnap
- Red Hat
- Colt Technology Services
Best Enterprise Security Product
- DataRaze Ltd
- Trend Micro
- Lookout
- Exabeam
- MarkLogic
- IBM Resilient
- Symantec
- FireMon
- LogRhythm
- PhishMe
- Splunk
- Skybox Security
- Veeam
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
Best Networking or Communications Provider
- Silver Peak
- Colt Technology Services
- Hyperoptic
- Talari Networks
Best SMB Security Product
- DataRaze Ltd
- LastPass
- Red Sift
- SonicWall
- Avast
- Malwarebytes
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
- ContactEngine
- PatSnap
- Mettrr Technologies
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- Rotageek
- SnapLogic
- ACTIVE Network
- Impartner
- LoopUp
- Codeweavers
- bluesource
- BACKBASE
Best Virtualisation Product
- Quest
- Dell EMC
- LogMeIn
Customer Project of the Year
- APTTUS FBO: Thomson Reuters Legal
- Logicalis UK
Product of the Year
- OneTrust
- ClickMechanic
- Polycom
- Zoho
- LoopUp
- CEED Ltd
- Ocado Technology
- Silver Peak
- Toshiba TEC
- PatSnap
- Red Hat - OpenShift Container Platform 3.5
- Red Hat - Ansible Tower by Red Hat
- HP
- bluesource - SmartSites
- bluesource - EV247
Security Innovation of the Year
- DataRaze Ltd
- Trend Micro
- Rapid7
- Rimini Street
- Neustar
- Panaseer
- IBM Resilient
- Recorded Future
- Skyhigh Networks
- Red Sift
Technology Hero of the Year
- Toshiba TEC
- Rimini Street
- Ocado Technology
Technology Innovator of the Year
- CloudApps Ltd
- OneTrust
- CEED Ltd
- Smart Pension
- Blue Prism
- Ieso Digital Health
- eTech Solutions Ltd
- Epson
- Ocado Technology
- Silver Peak
- Toshiba TEC
- Luminance Technologies Limited
Technology Project of the Year
- LastMileLink Technologies
- Epson
- Toshiba TEC
- Kaspersky Lab
- Luminance Technologies Limited
- WallStreetDocs
