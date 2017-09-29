Computing

Voting opens in V3 Technology Awards 2017
Readers of Computing, V3 and The Inquirer will decide the winners in this year's V3 Technology Awards
Voting is now open for the V3 Technology Awards 2017, the annual techology awards voted on by readers. Head over to the voting page to make your voice heard and help pick the winners.

CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE V3 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS 2017

Remember that you don't need to vote in every category, just the ones where you feel you have the expertise to make your vote count.

Votes must be submitted by the 27th October.

The winners will be announced at the V3 Technology Awards on the 23rd November, at IET London: Savoy Place in London.

The V3 Technology Awards Shortlist

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

  • Dataiku
  • Cytora
  • APTTUS
  • Mosaic Smart Data
  • Cloudera
  • Luminance

Best Business Application

  • Prysm, Inc.
  • CloudApps Ltd
  • PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
  • Rotageek
  • Xeretec Group
  • Red Hat
  • cleverbridge
  • Box
  • Lighthouse Systems
  • Riffyn

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

  • Databarracks
  • Veeam
  • Quest Software
  • SolarWinds MSP
  • Rubrik
  • Red Hat
Best BI/Big Data Vendor
  • MarkLogic
  • Cloudera
  • Oracle
  • Splunk
  • Hortonworks
  • PatSnap

Best Business Mobile Solution 

  • PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
  • Toshiba
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • LogMeIn
  • Rotageek
  • CounterPath

Best Business Security Provider

  • Proofpoint
  • Symantec
  • PhishMe

Best Business Software Provider

  • CloudApps Ltd
  • Prysm, Inc.
  • Quest Software
  • FinancialForce
  • Khaos Control
  • Fuze
  • Zoho
  • Codeweavers
  • Adaptive Insights
  • Silver Peak
  • Oracle
  • Splunk
  • Luminance
  • Nexthink

Best Cloud Computing Provider

  • FinancialForce
  • Box
  • Oracle

Best Cloud Security Product

  • Trend Micro
  • Bitglass
  • Alert Logic
  • Toshiba
  • FireMon
  • Skyhigh Networks
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • SonicWall

Best Cloud Service

  • ThousandEyes
  • IPC
  • APTTUS
  • Fuze
  • Ensono
  • Khaos Control
  • Box
  • Splunk
  • Luminance Technologies Limited
  • PatSnap
  • Red Hat
  • Colt Technology Services

Best Enterprise Security Product

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • Trend Micro
  • Lookout
  • Exabeam
  • MarkLogic
  • IBM Resilient
  • Symantec
  • FireMon
  • LogRhythm
  • PhishMe
  • Splunk
  • Skybox Security
  • Veeam
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity 

Best Networking or Communications Provider

  • Silver Peak
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Hyperoptic
  • Talari Networks 

Best SMB Security Product

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • LastPass
  • Red Sift
  • SonicWall
  • Avast
  • Malwarebytes 

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

  • ContactEngine
  • PatSnap
  • Mettrr Technologies
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • Rotageek
  • SnapLogic
  • ACTIVE Network
  • Impartner
  • LoopUp
  • Codeweavers
  • bluesource
  • BACKBASE 

Best Virtualisation Product 

  • Quest
  • Dell EMC
  • LogMeIn 

Customer Project of the Year

  • APTTUS FBO: Thomson Reuters Legal
  • Logicalis UK 

Product of the Year

  • OneTrust
  • ClickMechanic
  • Polycom
  • Zoho
  • LoopUp
  • CEED Ltd
  • Ocado Technology
  • Silver Peak
  • Toshiba TEC
  • PatSnap
  • Red Hat - OpenShift Container Platform 3.5
  • Red Hat - Ansible Tower by Red Hat
  • HP
  • bluesource - SmartSites
  • bluesource - EV247 

Security Innovation of the Year

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • Trend Micro
  • Rapid7
  • Rimini Street
  • Neustar
  • Panaseer
  • IBM Resilient
  • Recorded Future
  • Skyhigh Networks
  • Red Sift 

Technology Hero of the Year

  • Toshiba TEC
  • Rimini Street
  • Ocado Technology 

Technology Innovator of the Year

  • CloudApps Ltd
  • OneTrust
  • CEED Ltd
  • Smart Pension
  • Blue Prism
  • Ieso Digital Health
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • Epson
  • Ocado Technology
  • Silver Peak
  • Toshiba TEC
  • Luminance Technologies Limited 

Technology Project of the Year

  • LastMileLink Technologies
  • Epson
  • Toshiba TEC
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • Luminance Technologies Limited
  • WallStreetDocs

