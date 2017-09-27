Google extends IoT device management and analytics with Cloud IoT Core public beta

IoT device and data management is a significant obstacle for companies to overcome, and one which Google aims to solve with the public beta release of its Cloud IoT Core platform.

Google Cloud Platform has added new features to the public beta, which ensure secure device connectivity and manageability at scale for end users.

Announced at Google I/O in May, Cloud IoT Core helps businesses to manage IoT data and devices from a central location; it also provides a source of operational data for companies' analytics systems, which can be used to react to change in real-time.

As well as being able to manage ‘hundreds of millions' of devices from one location, Google says that companies can use the platform to gain actionable insights, by ingesting IoT data and connecting to its analytics services such as Cloud Dataflow or BigQuery.

Based on feedback from the private beta, users of the platform can now verify the ownership of device keys. Customers can bring their own device key signed by their Certificate Authority (CA); IoT Core verifies the signature of the key provided by the device with the CA certificate during the authentication process.

Google has added secure connectivity over HTTP, in addition to the standard MQTT protocol, to more securely connect existing devices and gateways to the platform.

Finally, users of Cloud IoT Core can now view the last state and properties of a device even when it is not connected, through logical device representation. This provides APIs for applications to retrieve and update these details when a device is not connected.

Some of GCP's current partners for the platform include Smart Parking and Tellmeplus. Smart Parking is the designer and developer of a parking management technology, now being extended to a smart city platform; this uses Cloud IoT Core to ingest data from ‘any number' of distributed devices. CEO John Heard said:

"Our devices are heavily used and constantly send us a huge volume of data. By connecting these devices to Cloud IoT Core, we have a secure and reliable way to not only ingest that data but then also use it to gain valuable insights. We know exactly how our systems are performing and can push updates to devices to ensure we deliver the best products and services as cost effectively as possible."

Google also revealed a new pricing model for the platform, whereby customers can register as many devices as they want and only pay when they connect to and exchange data with Cloud IoT Core.

The first 250MB of data each month are free, after which prices are tiered (250MB to 250GB; 250GB to 5TB; and 5TB+).

Customers in vertical markets including transportation, oil and gas, utilities, health care and manufacturing are using the service now.

Google's Indranil Chakraborty said, "We want to continue working with partners because at the end of the day, for any enterprise customer [building] a complex solution they need to work with companies on the hardware side, with ISVs, and with cloud platforms - you need all the ingredients."