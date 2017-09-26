Computing’s IT Leaders’ Forum tackles cloud security

The cloud pervades every aspect of our lives today, from the personal to the professional. With application use on the rise and adoption surging, organisations - and threat actors - are waking up to the risks that go hand-in-hand with a migration to the cloud.

Computing will run an IT Leaders' Forum at County Hall London on the morning of the 18th October, tackling the issue of security in the cloud. This topic is becoming increasingly critical as the GDPR approaches and the consequences (and risk) of a data breach grow higher. Attendance to the event is free for all IT professionals.

The programme includes a keynote speech by Forcepoint CTO Nico Fischbach and discussions and panel sessions around the costs and benefits of cloud adoption; practical strategies to lower security risk; and tackling insider threats.

Visibility, another important topic, will be covered in the Managing Cloud Security Risk panel, with speakers from Bournemouth University; GSK; Age UK; and Forcepoint. The rise in unsanctioned cloud applications, together with the spread of the BYOD trend, leads to many unmanaged endpoints, creating an area of risk that would give many an IT leader nightmares.

The Forum, running from 8.45 until 13.00, will cover all of these topics and more. Qualified end-users and IT leaders can register to attend for free, now.