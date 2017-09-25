Women in IT Awards - shortlist announced!

The Women in IT Awards will take place in November

We have now announced the shortlisted entries for the very first Women in IT awards.

There can be no disputing that the IT industry is less-than-equally balanced between genders, despite the work being done by many companies. That conversation, though, sometimes overpowers the news of the truly incredible women that are already working in the industry.

From executives to innovators and IT leaders to outstanding returners, we believe that the best way to inspire the next generation is to show them the remarkable women that are breaking ground in the digital world.

The awards will take place at the Montcalm London Marble Arch on the 1st November. Table packages, individual seat deals and sponsorship opportunities are now available.

CIO of the Year

Cait O'Riordan, Chief Product and Information Officer, Financial Times

Susan Standiford, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Board Member, Zeal Network SE

Heidi Fraser-Krauss, Director of Information Services, University of York

Digital Leader of the Year

Eleanor Bradley, Chief Operating Officer , Nominet

Hannah Armand, Senior Consultant, The HCi Group

Jennifer Roubaud, UK County Manager, Dataiku

Sarah Targett, External Collaborations Lead, Syngenta

Sarah Wells, Principal Engineer, Financial Times

Chelsea Reid, Head of Social Media Operations, Barclays Bank

Laura Willis, Digital Marketing Manager International, Information Builders

Christa Guntermann, Principal Manager SIM Products, Vodafone GmbH

Diversity Employer of the Year

TechMarketView

Advanced

FDM Group

Cloudreach Europe Ltd

Ocado Technology

Mayden

Diversity Project of the Year

Aberystwyth University, BCS Women Lovelace Colloquium

National Grid

Capgemini UK PLC.

University College London

Newcastle Business School Northumbria University

KPMG

Tellermate Ltd.

Vodafone Group

Cyber Security Capital

Entrepreneur of the Year

Kim Nilsson, CEO, Pivigo

Romi Savova, Chief Executive Officer, PensionBee

Sarah Lellow, Managing Director, Reciprocal Ltd/ LifecycleStor Ltd.

Shalini Anita Chellaraj, Software Engineer, Tellermate

Romi Savova, Chief Executive Officer, PensionBee

Laura Tucker, Director, Vertigo Ventures LTD.

Imogen Wethered, CEO/Co-Founder, Qudini

Hero of the Year (Enterprise)

Ceinwen Blake, Head Technical Delivery and IT Operations, Office for National Statistics

Khyati Robinson, Operational Readiness Lead, PaddyPowerBetfair

Michelle Cope, Portfolio Architect, Allianz

Nicoleta Raportaru, Executive Consultant, Atos Consulting

Samantha Allanson, Operations Manager, Atos Consulting

Victoria Morgan-Smith, Delivery Lead, Business Technology, Financial Times Ltd.

Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Council / Code Green

Tara George, Executive Assistant to CIO, Allianz Insurance

Helen Mallett, Head of Service Delivery UK and Ireland, Centrica

Louise Mackinlay, Senior Manager, Hosting Operations Northern Europe , Vodafone

Sescia Grelet, Project Manager, Red Hat UK Ltd.

Hero of the Year (SME)

Beverley Heath, Delivery Manager, MooD International

Elena Polubochko, CTO, Godel Technologies

Joanna Tosko, Operations Manager, PPL

Sally Padmore, Client Services Manager, IRESS

Jennifer Shorten, Technical Delivery Architect, MarkLogic

Laura Higgins, Online Safety Operations Manager, South West Grid for Learning

Fiona Braithwaite, Service Delivery Compliance Manager, SGN

Rachel Freeman, Operations Director UK, Creative Virtual Ltd

Karen Mace, Assistant Registrar, University Of Derby

Innovator of the Year

Romi Savova, CEO, PensionBee

Fiona Dawson, Implementation Manager and Feature Owner, Mayden

Julie Bretland, CEO, Our Mobile Health

Melba Foggo, Managing Director, Financial Services, Sopra Steria

Orsolya Patterson, Business Analyst, MooD International

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan, Principal Research Scientist, BT

Lydia Barbara, Head of Innovation Strategy, Microgaming

Chelsea Reid, Head of Social Media Operations, Barclays Bank

Deryn Graham, Retired Senior Lecturer, University of Greenwich

Romi Savova, Chief Executive Officer, PensionBee

Claire Powell, Senior Product Manager, Financial Times

IT Leader of the Year

Anne Marie Neatham, COO, Ocado Technology

Clare Grant, General Manager, Red Hat

Marianne Calder, VP EMEA, Puppet

Melba Foggo, Managing Director, Financial Services, Sopra Steria

Nikki Carr, Operations Director, Tempcover Ltd

Sarah Lellow, Managing Director, Reciprocal Ltd/ LifecycleStor Ltd

Sarah Targett, Syngenta

Susan Standiford, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Board Member, Zeal Network SE

Bruna Pellicci, IT Director, Ashurst

Rachel Tracey, Director, KPMG

Nicky Stewart, Commercial Director, UKCloud Ltd

Outstanding Returner Award

Cecilia Dexter-Tissington, Operational Analyst, Allianz Insurance

Shalini Anita Chellaraj, Software Engineer, Tellermate

Claire Stephens, Senior Customer Success Manager, Red Hat

Sophie Gillot, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager, EMEA, Red Hat

Klair Neenan, Head of IT Delivery, SSE Ireland

Kerstin Theiner, Head of Transformation, Vodafone Group Services GmbH

Samantha Pink, IT Resource and Talent Manager, Allianz Insurance

Sheila Marriott, IT Consultant, FDM Group

Outstanding Transformation (Enterprise)

Ceinwen Blake, Head Technical Delivery and IT Operations, Office for National Statistics

Michelle Cope, Portfolio Architect, Allianz PLC

Rachel Nolan, Senior Consultant , Atos

Tracy Corkett, Services Delivery Practice Lead, Red Hat

Samantha Taylor-Smith, Programme Director, Fidelity International

Stephanie Lynch Habib, Chief Marketing Officer, Colt Technology Services

Pooja Naidu, Group Product Manager - Conversion, Financial Times

Emma Kaid, Head of IT Operations and Cargo, Emirates Airlines

Helen Mallett, Head of Service Delivery UK and Ireland, Centrica

Charlotte Walters, IT Manager, Allianz

Kirsty Bright, Senior Manager, Cognitive & Robotics Programmes, Vodafone Group Services

Julie Delargy, IT Service Centre Manager, John Lewis Partnership

Outstanding Transformation (SME)

Bethan Timmins, Delivery Manager, Principal Asia Pacific, Equal Experts

Claire Tuckey, Product Owner, Mayden

Elsa Chen, Chief Executive Officer, EntanetSally Scott, CMO, Advanced

Sarah Targett, External Collaborations Lead, Syngenta

Louise McCarthy, Director of Digital Transformation, Ebrd

Pav Shergill, Project Manager, Nimbl Ltd

Chrissie Felthouse, Senior Project Manager, University of Derby

Colette Osborne, Salesforce Project Manager, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations

Abigail Powell, Senior Manager, Business Intelligence, KPMG

Rising Star Award (SME)

Anya Rumyantseva, Data Scientist, Pentaho, a Hitachi Group Company

Jo Hopkins, Senior UX Consultant, IRESS

Kim Nilsson, CEO, Pivigo

Zee Allison, (Acting) Senior Toolkit Developer, University of Aberdeen

Sarah Mottershead, Consultant, MooD International

Ellie Barrett, Alliances Manager, Natterbox

Beverley Newing, Front End Developer, Oxford Computer Consultants

Imogen Wethered, CEO/CO-Founder, Qudini

Rising Star Award (Enterprise)

Treasa Harkin, Technology Consultant, KPMG

Anika Blacksmith, Manager, Inside Sales Red Hat

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan, Principal Research Scientist, BT

Ariane Gadd, Senior DevOps Engineer, KPMG

Isabelle Cave, Project Support Team Leader, Ocado Technology

Carline James, Lead Business Systems Analyst, Allianz Insurance

Synthura Raviraj, Technology Analyst, KPMG

Andjela Djukanovic, Tech Risk Consulting Analyst, KPMG

Louise Lawrey, Business Consultant, Atos

Jenni Williams, Digital Service Manager, Office for National Statistics

Ruby Nithyanand, Technology Risk Manager, BlackRock

Janette Isiguzo, Service Delivery Manager (Enterprise), Rackspace

Role Model of the Year (SME)

Alison Sturgess-Durden, Director, Mayden

Katy Axtell, Head of Business Solutions, SGN

Susan Greenhill, Head of Clinical Information Systems, Cambridge University Hospitals

Vicky Trowell, Product Delivery Manager, Willmott Dixon

Virginia Hodge, Principal Engineer, Snowflake Software

Imogen Wethered, CEO/Co-Founder, Qudini

Madeleine Togher, Senior Lecturer of Information Systems and Application Development, University of Greenwich

Nicole Bryan, VP of Product Management, Tasktop Technologies

Heidi Fraser-Krauss, Director of Information Services, University of York

Role Model of the Year (Enterprise)

Anna Goss, Head of B2B-Enterprise, Kaspersky

Rina Brahmbhatt, Senior Solution Architect/ITSM Consultant/ITIL Trainer, Atos Global Consulting

Emma Kaid, Head of IT Operations and Cargo, Emirates Airlines

Rachel Ruston, Head of IT Delivery & Commercial Services, Barnsley Metropolitan Council / Code Green

Anna Miedzianowska, Head of Product, Ocado Technology

Anna Somaiya, Senior Consultant CIO Advisory, KPMG

Leanne Allen, Director - Banking Technology Data, KPMG

Sue Forder, Executive Information Architect, IBM

Charlotte Walters, IT Manager, Allianz

Christine Bellenger, Corporate MIS Manager, Allianz Insurance

Melissa Di Donato, Chief Revenue Officer, SAP

Nickie Harding, Head of Information Management Systems and Analytics Cambridge University Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust

Annagreth Flierl Williams, Manager, Strategic Customer Engagement (SCE) EMEA, Red Hat

Katrina Novakovic, Senior Customer Success Manager, Red Hat

Security Leader of the Year

Nikita Lohia, Junior Integration Engineer, The Financial Times Ltd.

Samantha Hoffmann, Digital Security Manager, Microgaming

Jan Langham, Head of Security, Risk & Engagement, Paddypower Betfair

Louise Bader-Jones, Departmental security officer, Deputy SIRO Office for National Statistics

Dee Deu, CISO, British Land

Emma Smith, Group Technology Security Director, Vodafone Group

Woman of the Year (Enterprise)

Heather Savory, Director General for Data Capability, Office for National Statistics

Melissa Di Donato, Chief Revenue Officer, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP

Michelle Cope, Portfolio Architect, Allianz Plc

Sheila Flavell, Chief Operating Officer, FDM Group

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan, Principal Research Scientist, BT

Louise McCarthy, Director of Digital Transformation, Ebrd

Ariane Gadd, Senior DevOps Engineer, KPMG

Pamela Maynard, Area President, Europe, Avanade

Neha Sinha, Dev Ops Project Manager, Centrica Plc

Claire Carter, MD, WoltersKluwer

Woman of the Year (SME)