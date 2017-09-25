Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical
The technology sector has been named as 'crucial' to London's business future by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and CBRE Group. With the UK's economic future still clouded by Brexit uncertainty,...
Computing's IT Leaders' Forum tackles cloud security
Visibility, endpoints, data breaches: all of these and more will be discussed and debated by our expert speakers and panels
Microsoft to replace Skype for Business
Microsoft will replace the product 'over time', switching to Teams
SAP acquires Gigya for customer identity and access management
SAP Gigya to be combined with SAP Hybris to create all-encompassing cloud-based customer data platform
Putting a Raspberry Pi in jelly, and other technology behind Bloodhound SSC
John Abel, Oracle's head of technology and cloud UK, Ireland and Israel, explains why the software giant is involved in the new land-speed world record attempt