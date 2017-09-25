Computing

Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey

Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical

Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
3/4 of firms named uncertainty over Brexit as their top concern
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The technology sector has been named as 'crucial' to London's business future by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and CBRE Group. With the UK's economic future still clouded by Brexit uncertainty,...

To continue reading...

More news