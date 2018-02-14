With 100 days until GDPR comes into force, read the best resources to prepare

Time is running out. What more does your organisation need to do to be ready?

There's just 100 days to go until the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fully comes into force - and with it, the prospect of multi-million pound fines for organisations found in breach by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

Few major organisations will be starting now, but it will nevertheless be a significant theme in many of Computing's coverage and events between now and 25 May 2018, when the new regime comes in.

After all, if GDPR were in force today, companies could be facing several hundred billion pounds worth of fines - not the (frankly) pathetic fines that the ICO has hitherto slapped on lackadaisical organisations with slapdash security. Tesco alone could've been on the hook for a £1.9bn fine for the breach it suffered at Tesco Bank in November last year, for example.

And, no, you can't avoid it by trying to keep schtum - GDPR (and other legislation on the way) includes mandatory breach notification, and you won't have much time, either, before you have to ‘fess up if your organisation does suffer a security breach.

The best place to start is this in-depth, three-part feature written by Kuan Hon, Pinsent Masons' consultant lawyer and data protection specialist, which doesn't just cover GDPR, but some of the other various data protection-related legislation cascading out of the EU in the coming years:

These won't just help guide you in your GDPR-compliance efforts, they can help guide your board, and highlight the issues to anyone in your organisation who needs to know why it is important - and exactly what needs to be done - in plain English. Good legal advice is essential as there is so much conflicting data protection, privacy, security and other legislation.

For anyone in local government, Pitney Bowes' veteran Andy Berry provided a neat summary of the priorities - yes, the GDPR applies to absolutely everyone. Part of those preparations must include talking to cloud providers, as the 25 May 2018 is a ‘hard' deadline, and old deals will need to be update to take account of the new GDPR.

Computing has, of course, covered many of the other different issues that GDPR might entail, such as putting up the cost of cloud computing, and how it may help entrench the big, US cloud computing giants and stifle the development of start-ups that can challenge them. It may also inhibit the development of privacy and security-enhancing technologies.