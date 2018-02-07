As CloudBees acquires Codeship, what's next for DevOps? Computing talks to the two CEOs
Computing asks Sacha Labourey and Moritz Plassnig about the acquisition and what its implications are more widely
CloudBees has acquired fellow DevOps toolmaker Codeship, marking a consolidation in the continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) splace. CloudBees, the more established of the two organisations,...
More news
MPs highlight 'critical need' for technical and digital skills after Brexit
Public Accounts Committee says that government has grossly underestimated the work that will be needed
BT to share malware data with rival ISPs to curb cyber crime
BT developed collaborative malware intelligence system following intervention from NCSC
Foxconn to cut 10,000 jobs in 2018 as its Innolux display business brings in the robots
Who needs human intelligence when artificial intelligence will do?
As CloudBees acquires Codeship, what's next for DevOps? Computing talks to the two CEOs
Computing asks Sacha Labourey and Moritz Plassnig about the acquisition and what its implications are more widely
Back to Top