Trainline's machine learning could save travellers £340 million this year
The SplitSave feature uses machine learning, with Trainline's massive data repositories, to efficiently calculate the best way to save customers money
There are many complaints that travellers like to repeat about the British rail system. It is overcrowded, infrequent, prone to breaking down and - the one on everyone's lips in January, when rail fares...
Metropolitan Police to roll-out live facial recognition across London
Met plans to use live facial recognition at 'specific location' in London to 'help protect the vulnerable'
Data Ops: What it is, and why you should care
Data Ops brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, but it isn't right for every situation, argues James Lupton, CTO of Cynozure
