Sporting Group CTO on selecting Sumo Logic over Splunk, and Google over AWS
Peter Wallis explains how the company moved from Splunk to Sumo Logic because of pricing, and how Kubernetes made Google the clear cloud choice
Peter Wallis is currently chief technology officer (CTO) of Sporting Group, which has two divisions - a B2C operation called Sporting Index, which is a sports spread betting company, and Sporting Solutions,...
Cloud and Infrastructure
Sporting Group CTO on selecting Sumo Logic over Splunk, and Google over AWS
Peter Wallis explains how the company moved from Splunk to Sumo Logic because of pricing, and how Kubernetes made Google the clear cloud choice
Majority of SAP's UK & Ireland customers still not ready to move to S/4HANA
But the company wants to withdraw support for its Business Suite range in 2025
Hybrid cloud conundrums: three questions companies must address
Hybird cloud can increase complexity so it's important for organisations not to rush
BP to shutter mega European data centres in preference for AWS
The move is part of a broad programme to speed up the digitisation of BP's operations and infrastructure
Ocado to build robotic fulfilment centre in Japan in new deal with retail chain Aeon
Ocado has signed another technology deal - this time taking its advanced warehouses and robotics technology to Aeon in Japan