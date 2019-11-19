Machine learning meets diversity at Booking.com, an interview with chairwoman Gillian Tans
'We don't have a very diverse set of people working in AI and I think that's worrying and needs to be addressed'
Travel site Booking.com has long been a frontrunner in the use of machine learning and an advocate for more diversity in technology. Computing caught up with chairwoman Gillian Tans to talk about progress...
