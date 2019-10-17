How the Midcounties Co-op standardised its IT while maintaining diversity
The business used multiple suppliers and a spread of third-party support agreements, some of which had expired
The Midcounties Co-operative is the largest independent co-operative in the UK. It has a workforce of 8,000 employees across more than 300 food retail and post office outlets, 44 childcare facilities,...
Software
How the Midcounties Co-op standardised its IT while maintaining diversity
The business used multiple suppliers and a spread of third-party support agreements, some of which had expired
'Our bots aren't going to make racist comments or try to take over the world' says AA Ireland's Louise McCormack
Insurance companies have no choice but to automate so they'd better start learning how
Programming error in a particular set of Python scripts may have affected hundreds of studies
'Willoughby-Hoye' python scripts produced different results depending on the operating systems on which they were run
Bill McDermott quits as CEO of SAP
Bill McDermott to be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein as co-CEOs
Solid's Ruben Verborgh: 'We need competition based on quality of service not on data harvesting'
Solid developer and inrupt advisor on progress with Berners-Lee's vision of re-decentralising the web.
Back to Top