Computing

How the Midcounties Co-op standardised its IT while maintaining diversity

The business used multiple suppliers and a spread of third-party support agreements, some of which had expired

How the Midcounties Co-op standardised its IT while maintaining diversity
Its new Enterprise Subscription Agreement enabled the Co-operative to move away from on-premises deployments and in-house application management
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Midcounties Co-operative is the largest independent co-operative in the UK. It has a workforce of 8,000 employees across more than 300 food retail and post office outlets, 44 childcare facilities,...

To continue reading...

Software