Computing

Putting bugs in the system: the Natural History Museum is digitising 30 million insects

The Digital Collections Programme is a hive of activity

Digitising the NHM
Digitising the NHM
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Researchers at the Natural History Museum have worked with digitisation on a small-scale in the past, but for the last five years the Digital Collections Programme has been trying to systematise these...

To continue reading...

Big Data and Analytics