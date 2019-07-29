Computing

How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech

Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021

A lack of available and suitably experienced candidates means IT roles are difficult to fill and it's even harder to have diversely balanced shortlists. That's according to Becky Hewitt, director of...

