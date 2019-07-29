How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech
Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021
A lack of available and suitably experienced candidates means IT roles are difficult to fill and it's even harder to have diversely balanced shortlists. That's according to Becky Hewitt, director of...
More news
10 things women in tech are sick of hearing
If we had a penny for each of these, there'd be no gender pay gap, writes Holly Brockwell
WannaCry hero Marcus Hutchins spared jail in the US over links to Kronos banking Trojan
Judge sentences Hutchins to one year of 'supervised release' and fines him $100 for each count as restitution for victims of Kronos
Nigel Adams MP appointed new Minister for Digital
Adams takes over from Margot James MP who resigned last week
Accidental leak of untested Windows 10 build reveals another new Start menu design
Features spotted in the leaked build may not be incorporated into a final version of Windows
Back to Top