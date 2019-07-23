Doing DevOps? Start with the mainframe, suggests Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley
The mainframe is here to stay because it does things better than other platforms in terms of transactions, efficiency, reliability, and security, says O'Malley
Smart CIOs kick-off their DevOps initiatives and adoption of Agile methodologies in the data centre with the mainframe, says Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley, rather than leaving it until last - or ignoring...
More news
Bulgarian tax office hacker accused of looking for data on the country's prime minister and other VIPs
Police in Bulgaria claim the results of the search were found on the hackers' PC
Government still unable to make a decision about Huawei use in UK 5G networks
Official review into Huawei's use in 5G networks claims current 'protections' are inadequate
Intel in advanced talks to sell its smartphone modem chip division to Apple
The deal is valued at $1 billion, according to the sources
New client less of a resource hog, Slack claims, following ground-up rewrite
Slack claims new client uses half the memory and launches 33 per cent faster - about time, too
