Interview: Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo
The app-based bank has tripled in size in 12 months - how have the technology teams coped?
When we last interviewed Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo, a year ago, he spoke of the app-only challenger bank's adoption of cutting edge technologies. At that time Monzo had 300 employees, 400,000...
More news
Java and JavaScript the most used programming languages, but Azure is giving way to Google, says survey
The report shines a light on the biggest development trends of 2019
UK Government unveils security standard for surveillance cameras
The standard aims to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems
Why self-care is especially important for women in tech
More work means more rest, argues Holly Brockwell
Interview: Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo
The app-based bank has tripled in size in 12 months - how have the technology teams coped?
Back to Top