Digital transformation is changing the role of the leader
Elavon's Luis Lancos says that the most important role for a leader is the ability to set the vision for the company, rather than the imposition of strict rules
In this ongoing period of disruption and transformation, "The role of the leader is fundamentally changing," Luis Lancos, SVP Technology Europe at payments processor Elavon, told Computing's delegate director...
'They didn't take me seriously because I'm a woman' - A story of ignorance in a male-dominated industry
Marie Myers, CFO of RPA firm UiPath tells how she was ignored by sections of the industry because of her gender, and how she was paid less than a man whilst performing the same role
Kubernetes: seven lessons learned from deploying it at Adobe Advertising Cloud
SREs from Adobe step though the challenges they encountered deploying containers on AWS and OpenStack and how they overcame them
Attackers now exploiting critical Oracle WebLogic flaw to install new 'Sodinokibi' ransomware
WebLogic Server vulnerability first discovered earlier this month by security researchers at Knownsec 404