Computing

How The Pokémon Company avoided drowning in a new data lake after the launch of Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Company's John Visneski talks to us about security, scalability and Hellfire missiles

How The Pokémon Company avoided drowning in a new data lake after the launch of Pokémon Go
Visneski moved from the Pentagon to Pokémon in 2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Most people put their childhood fascinations behind them as they grow older, and take on jobs in more serious roles; passion for toys gives way to interests in finance, politics and business. Buzz and...

To continue reading...

More news