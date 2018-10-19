Computing

SNCF is using the IoT - without the IoT

From iPads to predict track maintenance to Lidar devices building a digital simulation of the rail network, France's public rail company is always innovating

SNCF is using the IoT - without the IoT
Benoit Tiers, CIO of SNCF, believes strongly in investing in digital
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

France's public rail company, the Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF), is not only updating its backend IT systems as part of its digital transformation, but also trialling industrial...

To continue reading...

More news