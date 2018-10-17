Computing

'It annoyed people': LV's Gavin Drescher on driving change through Agile IT

A core team met every day to ensure the transformation stayed on track

LV logo
LV: insurance is always changing
0 Comments

Presenting at the Computing IT Leaders Summit on Tuesday, Gavin Drescher, delivery director at insurance group LV, went over some of the basics in transforming an established business into an agile digital...

