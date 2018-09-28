How Egress is doing away with usernames and passwords, and making security frictionless
Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, explains what he's doing to make security a help rather than a hindrance, and how his organisation is finding success at the highest levels of government
Though it hasn't made any public announcement, Egress appears to have won a major contract with the Ministry of Justice. Log into CJSM.net, the secure communication system used by every facet of the...
More news
HMRC's successful blockchain proof-of-concept: the technology's the easy part
Initial trials 'very successful' says platform architect Richard Mander, but mind the policy gap
How Egress is doing away with usernames and passwords, and making security frictionless
Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, explains what he's doing to make security a help rather than a hindrance, and how his organisation is finding success at the highest levels of government
Containers and security - understanding the new model for software deployment
Containers are revolutionising software deployment, but security must not be an after thought
Ex-NSA staffer jailed for taking malware work home - where it was detected by his Kaspersky anti-virus software
Five-and-a-half years for Nghia Hoang Pho for taking top-secret NSA malware home
Back to Top