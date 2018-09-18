Computing

Switching to the cloud has lowered wait times, increased visibility and freed up resources at Stockport County Council

The SCC service desk gets about 5,000 tickets a month, and going online has saved time for customers and agents

In the age of austerity, self-service and automation are key
  Like many local government bodies across the UK, Stockport County Council (SCC) has a significant installed base of legacy technology. In the past, that also translated into legacy thinking - but...

