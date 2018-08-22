Superdrug admits security breach compromising customer data - but claims its systems weren't breached
One early benefit of GDPR: Breached companies are owning up to potential security breaches much faster
Superdrug has admitted that customers' personal details have been obtained by cyber criminals, but claimed that "there is no evidence that Superdrug's systems have been compromised". Instead, in an...
Untrusted, low-quality data is hurting decision-making in business
Organisations are overconfident when it comes to data-driven decision making
Android 'Triout' spyware with extensive surveillance capabilities unearthed by Bitdefender
Spyware lurking in adulterated sex games app may still be in development
The rise of smart boroughs - London's connected future
Sean Price, EMEA Industry Solutions Director - Public Sector, Qlik, discusses how Camden has transformed public services with data-driven intelligence
