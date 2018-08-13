Computing

Photobox CTO reveals how the company moved nine petabytes to the cloud in six months

Going too fast would mean damaging data centre infrastructure - but too slow and there would be bottlenecks at peak times

Photobox CTO reveals how they moved nine petabytes of data to the cloud in six months
Richard Orme, CTO of Photobox, said, "We were adding about a petabyte a year: anything up to about 5-6 million photos a day"
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Photobox Group is among the world's largest image-hosting platforms - and may well be the largest of those based in Europe. Adding about a petabyte (PB) of storage every year, the need for speed, agility...

To continue reading...

More news