Just Eat's first CISO is building security in from the ground up
Kevin Fielder, CISO of food delivery service Just Eat, is using gamification and automation to bring security to the forefront
Security leaders are continually challenged to bring cyber awareness to the front of employees' minds; the best defences in the world won't protect against a threat that an unthinking user invites in....
Does your business need data analytics or Big Data analytics?
Hadoop is powerful, but don't make a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to data
Peter Cochrane: Why Industry 4.0 is essential
Humanity faces a growing existential challenge that will take an immense technological effort to overcome, argues Peter Cochrane
When will the ICO use the maximum GDPR fines available?
With Facebook fined a paltry pre-GDPR sum, and the ICO traditionally reluctant to use its powers to the full, is there a danger that organisations will take data security less seriously?
5G news: Huawei promotes 'continuous large bandwidth' for business success
The company also stressed the importance of other technologies, like uplink-downlink decoupling
