Computing

IT leaders disagree on security change catalysts

What drives security changes: people or technology?

IT leaders disagree on security change catalysts
Password-less is a coming development that is expected to rapidly grow in popularity - and fix obvious vulnerabilities like 'passw0rd'
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

New security technologies like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single-sign-on are "critical", IT leaders told us at the Okta Forum London last week - but they disagreed on what drives development....

To continue reading...

More news