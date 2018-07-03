IT leaders disagree on security change catalysts
What drives security changes: people or technology?
New security technologies like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single-sign-on are "critical", IT leaders told us at the Okta Forum London last week - but they disagreed on what drives development....
More news
IT leaders disagree on security change catalysts
What drives security changes: people or technology?
5G news: Orange, Samsung and Cisco come together for first multi-vendor 5G trial
Customers have said that the 5G signals are superior to their existing installations
ZTE appoints new board of directors in move to get US trade embargo lifted
ZTE appoints more lawyers and as independent directors
Plantronics completes Polycom acquisition for $2 billion
The tie-up brings Plantronics into UC hardware space
Back to Top