Microservices herald the death of reskinning at Worldline
Modularity is a natural fit for an agile approach
For years, TV viewers have demanded an a la carte offering: the ability to pick and choose only the channels that they want to watch. For just as long, content owners have denied them on the grounds of...
More news
Blockchain update: Industry giants build food tracking blockchain
Food Trust aims to reduce recall times for contaminated products
Urgent action required to control murky funding, data misuse and misinformation says Electoral Commission
Campaign materials should have a digital imprint, fines should be larger and social media firms need to do more, says hard-hitting report
Microservices herald the death of reskinning at Worldline
Modularity is a natural fit for an agile approach
Nvidia adds nine supercomputing containers to its GPU cloud
Signals the firm's increased push of GPU accelerated high-performance computing and AI
Back to Top