Data is the perfect intersection of logic and emotion, says Badoo's Weiting Xu
How data is improving dating
We have always based our dating tactics on observable evidence: from memorising successful chat-up lines (for a very limited value of ‘successful'), to picking out the perfect outfit. It's only in recent...
More news
5G news: 3GPP finalises standalone 5G
The new 5G release complements an earlier standard agreed in December
Qualcomm: We're not withdrawing from ARM server chip development
Chipmaker might try to bypass Intel rather than compete with the server chip behemoth
Intel's Raja Koduri reveals plan to take on Nvidia and AMD in GPUs with 2020 launch
Ex AMD Radeon Technologies exec Raja Koduri reveals Intel GPU plans
Jimmy Wales, Tim Berners-Lee in warn that EU 'copyright filter' will mean 'automated surveillance'
Proposed EU copyright laws would undermine EU dot-coms, campaigners warn
