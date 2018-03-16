Attracting women to IT is "a bit of a catch-22" says CEO of PensionBee
The lack of role models is hurting the industry
Last week the world celebrated International Women's Day, recognising the women who have changed and are changing the world that we live in. Despite that, some industries - IT and technology among them...
More news
Chip-and-pin payment cards can be cloned using Prilex malware
UK adopted chip and PIN cards in 2004, but criminals are now trying to break down the security barriers
Saudi oil refinery cyber-attack intended to trigger explosion, claims report
August attack targeted safety systems used in nuclear power stations
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich releases details of new CPU architecture that will be innoculated against Meltdown and Spectre
Architectural adjustments will start with forthcoming Cascade Lake and its 8th-generation Intel Core processors
Connexin drops out of 4G and 5G spectrum auction - before it's even begun
Ofcom says there are only now five bidders in next week's spectrum auction
Back to Top