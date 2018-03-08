Computing

Transport as a data issue. An interview with TfL CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein

Efficiencies in London's transit systems will be made by joining more of the dots

Lauren-sager-weinstein-tfl
Lauren Sager Weinstein CDO at Transport for London
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

London faces some formidable challenges when it comes to transport. Populations and public expectations are growing faster than the infrastructure can expand. Put crudely this means squeezing more people...

To continue reading...

More news