Interview: GSK's chief data officer on using machine learning to speed up drug discovery and changes in the CDO role
Machine learning is driving a step change in the production of new medicines, says Dr Mark Ramsay
Data and analytics have become key topics for many boardrooms, right up there with shareholder relations and risk management. In data-driven businesses like pharmaceuticals this is been the case for some...
