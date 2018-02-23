Computing

CIO Interview: Mark Ridley, Group CTO, Blenheim Chalcot

Ridley explains how learning provider Avado transformed everything except its IT team and found success

CIO Interview: Mark Ridley, Group CTO, Blenheim Chalcot
Mark Ridley, Group CTO, Blenheim Chalcot
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Former reed.co.uk CIO Mark Ridley joined startup accelerator Blenheim Chalcot in November 2016. Since then he has spent much of his time with digital learning provider Avado, and has been part of a programme...

To continue reading...

More news