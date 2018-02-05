IT leaders see the rise of CIO-as-a-service
We explore the rising trend of the interim CIO
In the early ‘90s, ‘CIO' was the newest executive position. Confusion reigned: Do I need one? What are they responsible for? Who do they report to? Today, the role is more established, but it's also...
Hypoallergenic wearable technology developed that can be worn for weeks at a time
Hypoallergenic electronic sensor could be used in new range of medical wearables
NASA hacker Lauri Love wins appeal against extradition to the US
Lauri Love likely to face trial in the UK instead of the US over hacking allegations
Organisations need robust and enforced security plan before installing latest security software, warns BlackBerry
BlackBerry's James McDowell urges businesses to get the basics right first
New variant of Scarab ransomware threatens to shred 24 documents every day until you pay
Pay up or the documents get it, threatens new Russian ransomware
