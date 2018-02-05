Computing

IT leaders see the rise of CIO-as-a-service

We explore the rising trend of the interim CIO

IT leaders see the rise of CIO-as-a-service
An increasing number of CIOs are going into freelance work
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

In the early ‘90s, ‘CIO' was the newest executive position. Confusion reigned: Do I need one? What are they responsible for? Who do they report to? Today, the role is more established, but it's also...

To continue reading...

More news