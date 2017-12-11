Computing

CIO Interview: Paul Clarke, CIO, Ocado

Paul Clarke explains his priorities at Ocado Technology

CIO Interview: Paul Clarke ,CIO, Ocado
Paul Clarke ,CIO, Ocado
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Paul Clarke, CIO of online grocery service Ocado, has explained his current priorities in a recent Computing interview. "Top of our agenda is to continue to evolve and sell our new Ocado Smart Platform...

To continue reading...

More news