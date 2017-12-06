Clouds won't stop these trains - quite the opposite, says Trainline CTO Mark Holt
Moving to AWS has almost doubled developer resources at Trainline
Trainline describes itself as Europe's leading rail ticket vendor. Spun off from Virgin Group in 1997, the website began selling rail tickets online two years later, and by most accounts has gone from...
More news
Wileyfox offers 40 per cent smartphone discount - in exchange for lockscreen advertising
Agreeing to be pumped with ads cut the costs of a Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus from £189 to £119
Majority of firms worried about GDPR compliance
Less than six months to go before the GDPR fully becomes law - but many organisations won't be ready
Microsoft shows off Qualcomm ARM-based 'Always Connected' laptops from HP and Asus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-based devices will be instant-on with 20-hour battery life - but will only run stripped-down version of Windows 10
Cyber crooks are becoming more resourceful, claims CrowdStrike research
Line between nation state attackers and cyber criminals increasingly blurred as it takes organisations 86 days to detect a breach